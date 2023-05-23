Jude Law Had a 'Horrible' Way of Portraying Henry VIII

Jude Law has revealed the lengths he went to in order to ensure he could best portray Henry VIII in the film "Firebrand."

During a press conference for the film Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor explained that he visited a perfumer in order to create a scent that he imagined would match what the 15th-century king may have smelled like.

"I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away," Law said, according to the Guardian. "His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful."

With this in mind, Law approached a specialist perfumer to make him a custom brew.

"She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents. She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter and sweat," Law explained.

"Initially, I used it very subtly. But then it became a spray fest," he added.

The film's director, Karim Aïnouz, admitted Law's immersive approach may have been a little too successful.

"When he walked in on set it was just horrible," he said.

During the press conference, Law also opened up about his views on the British monarchy, saying he had little interest in the "tittle-tattle stories" in the media.

"I kind of see it like theater, although I'm slightly more obsessed by theater," Law said, according to Variety. "But I'm not one for gossip. I don't really enjoy it. I find no interest in it, and I don't really enjoy following tittle-tattle stories."

Alluding to the recent coronation of Charles III and Camilla, Law admitted he was fascinated with how the past could relate to the present.

"There was something remarkable about looking at the photos of this medieval ceremony and how it applied to today made me feel very modern," he said.