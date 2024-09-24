Journey Singer Invites Fans to Vote Him Out

Journey singer Arnel Pineda is leaving his fate up to fans after criticism of his performance at Rock in Rio this month.

Video has been circulating on social media showing the rocker experiencing monitor issues and struggling to hit the right notes while performing in "Don't Stop Believin.'" Taking to Facebook, Pineda called fans to vote on whether he should stay in the band. The post has since been deleted but was captured by multiple outlets including People.

"No one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this… it's really amazing how 1 thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of THIS..and of all the place, its in Rock In Rio…," he wrote. "Mentally and emotionally, I've suffered already, and I'm still suffering ..but I'll be OK...."

Pineda expressed "immense gratitude, humility and honor" to fans for attending Journey's shows this year before offering to exit the band if they voted for it.

"So here's the deal here now.. I am offering you a chance now ( especially those who's hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here..and if GO reaches 1million…I'm stepping out for good..are you game folks?" Pineda wrote, thanking "fans and friends" for believing in him since "Day 1."

This isn't the first time Pineda has said he'd step down as lead singer. After joining the band in 2007, he said in 2014 that he would leave if former singer Steve Perry wanted his spot back.

"I'd be more than happy to give way," Pineda told The Associated Press, noting that it would free up more time for him to spend with his family. "As long as they need me I will be there, I'm never gonna quit on them."