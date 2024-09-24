WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: journey | singer | fans | vote | arnel pineda

Journey Singer Invites Fans to Vote Him Out

By    |   Tuesday, 24 September 2024 11:03 AM EDT

Journey singer Arnel Pineda is leaving his fate up to fans after criticism of his performance at Rock in Rio this month.

Video has been circulating on social media showing the rocker experiencing monitor issues and struggling to hit the right notes while performing in "Don't Stop Believin.'" Taking to Facebook, Pineda called fans to vote on whether he should stay in the band. The post has since been deleted but was captured by multiple outlets including People

"No one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this… it's really amazing how 1 thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of THIS..and of all the place, its in Rock In Rio…," he wrote. "Mentally and emotionally, I've suffered already, and I'm still suffering ..but I'll be OK...."

Pineda expressed "immense gratitude, humility and honor" to fans for attending Journey's shows this year before offering to exit the band if they voted for it.

"So here's the deal here now.. I am offering you a chance now ( especially those who's hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here..and if GO reaches 1million…I'm stepping out for good..are you game folks?" Pineda wrote, thanking "fans and friends" for believing in him since "Day 1."

This isn't the first time Pineda has said he'd step down as lead singer. After joining the band in 2007, he said in 2014 that he would leave if former singer Steve Perry wanted his spot back.

"I'd be more than happy to give way," Pineda told The Associated Press, noting that it would free up more time for him to spend with his family. "As long as they need me I will be there, I'm never gonna quit on them."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Journey singer Arnel Pineda is leaving his fate up to fans after criticism of his performance at Rock in Rio this month.
journey, singer, fans, vote, arnel pineda
301
2024-03-24
Tuesday, 24 September 2024 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved