Lainey Wilson 'Kept Rolling' After Concert Spitting

Grammy-winning singer Lainey Wilson said someone spit on her during a performance last year but that she continued the show.

Wilson opened up about the incident during an appearance on the "Taste of Country Nights, On Demand" podcast.

"Last year, when we were on our headlining tour, when we were just on a club tour, somebody spit on me, on stage," she said, according to the New York Post. "I thought about getting down there and finding whoever it was but I didn't. I kept rolling. I just kept rolling."

The topic came up when host Evan Paul shared how singer-songwriter Hardy went on a "Quit" tour after a concertgoer left him a note that read "quit." Paul then asked Wilson whether something bizarre had ever happened to her.

"First of all, I was like, 'Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?'" Wilson said. "But, also, there's some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly."

Wilson recalled seeing the spit flying in her direction.

"It was weird. I saw it, like, coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit and then it just like, lands on me and I'm just like, 'I got a heart like a truck," she joked.

Previously, Wilson called out fans who were criticizing her weight during an interview with Wide Open Country.

"So I had already, like, slimmed down some. Then everybody's like, 'Aw she's losing weight 'cause y'all done bullied her,'" she told the outlet.

"Actually, guess what, it's because I'm playing an hour and a half every night on stage, running up and down the stairs, busting my tail. That's why I'm trimming down. It's crazy, honestly, if you ain't got nothing better to do than sit around and talk about somebody's weight, it's weird."

Wilson added that in her mind, these were not true fans.

"I will tell you this, my fans, the people I've met along the way, they're not the people on the internet. They're not," she said. "I can look at 'em and tell, they're not the ones saying hateful things to people. They're too busy."