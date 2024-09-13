Country Star Joshua Ray Walker Says Cancer Spreading

Country singer Joshua Ray Walker said his cancer has spread and that he launched a GoFundMe page to help pay the mounting medical bills.

Walker, who was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that the disease is now in his lungs and that prognosis is not good.

"I've got some good and bad news to deliver," he wrote. "The good news is that I've finished chemo treatment! It was extremely tough, and I want to thank y'all so much for supporting me through this experience. My body handled it reasonably well, and I've begun to rebuild my strength and immune system!"

The bad news, Walker continued, is that tests revealed "multiple nodes of varying sizes" found in his lungs.

The singer-songwriter, who is known for songs like "Voices" and "Lot Lizard," revealed that before beginning chemotherapy, he was informed he had a 90% chance of clear test results afterward. He was caught off guard when they discovered a new growth in a different organ.

"This unfortunately means my cancer will likely be restaged to stage 4," Walker wrote. "I will get a lung biopsy, and start radiation soon. I wish I had more information to share but I'm still waiting to meet with a radiology oncologist following my biopsy surgery."

Walker vowed to keep fans updated on his health, saying he would "continue to fight" the disease.

"The odds have definitely shifted, but I'm not going to publish them here. It seems defeatist, and unnecessary," he said. "I'll let you know what they were after I beat them. I've always lived life to the fullest and I will continue to do so."

Walker added that he had launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying, "I thank everyone so much in advance for their continued love and support. Love y'all so much."