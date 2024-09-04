Elle Macpherson Refused Chemotherapy to Treat Breast Cancer

Elle Macpherson has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and is in remission despite refusing chemotherapy.

The Australian supermodel and actor, who was catapulted into the spotlight in the 1980s, elaborated on her diagnosis in a memoir, "Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself," noting that she went against the advice of 32 doctors and instead took a holistic approach to the illness.

In an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, Macpherson opened up about her choices after being diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma — a type of breast cancer — seven years ago and having a lumpectomy.

Macpherson, 60, said that despite doctors recommending a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and reconstruction, she opted for alternative treatments in February 2017.

She rented a house in Phoenix for eight months, working with a team that included her primary doctor, a naturopath, a holistic dentist, an osteopath, a chiropractor, and two therapists.

"It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me," she said.

Addressing her decision to reject conventional medicine, Macpherson admitted it was not easy.

"Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder," she said.

Elsewhere, Macpherson said she thought chemotherapy and surgery were too extreme.

Macpherson is now in clinical remission, or "utter wellness," as she explains. The path she chose garnered mixed reactions from her sons Flynn, 26, and Cy, 21, and former partner Arpad "Arki" Busson.

Breast cancer, Macpherson noted, sparked growth and "self-awareness, self-love and self-knowing." Sharing her experiences is something she has been passionate about and Macpherson said she hopes her life stories can encourage greater wellness in the world.

"It's not about giving advice to others," she said. "I'm simply sharing what I discovered through my own real experiences. I want to help and encourage others to follow their heart and give things a go … follow their heart in whatever they're choosing to do, not just when in crisis but for decisions, big or small."