Joseph Fiennes: Playing Michael Jackson a 'Bad Mistake'

Joseph Fiennes had admitted he regrets taking on the role of Michael Jackson in a 2017 episode of Sky Arts' anthology series "Urban Myths."

The episode, which focused on Jackson taking a post-9/11 road trip with Marlon Brando (Brian Cox) and Elizabeth Taylor (Stockard Channing), was pulled before its intended broadcast. The episode's trailer sparked outrage as many took issue with Fiennes' lighter skin tone and a prosthetic nose to portray Jackson.

"I think people are absolutely right to be upset," Fiennes told The Guardian in a new interview. "And it was a wrong decision. Absolutely."

Fiennes added that his decision to take on the role was a "bad mistake."

"And I'm one part of that — there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors, all involved in these decisions," the actor continued. "But obviously if I'm upfront, I have become the voice for other people. I would love them to be around the table as well to talk about it. But you know, it came at a time where there was a movement and a shift and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call. A bad mistake."

Sky released a statement at the time announcing that the episode had been canceled, saying that the company "never intended to cause any offense."

Among critics was Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, who tweeted about the episode: "It honestly makes me want to vomit," according to Variety.

"We have taken the decision not to broadcast 'Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,' a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts 'Urban Myths' series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family," Sky said in its statement. "We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense."

At the time, Fiennes originally defended his casting. Jackson, he said, "definitely had an issue — a pigmentation issue — and that's something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color."

Speaking with the Observer, Fiennes said he asked the broadcaster to pull the episode.

"And there were some pretty hefty discussions, but ultimately people made the right choice."