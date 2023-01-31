Michael Jackson's Nephew to Play King of Pop in Biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic.

The film, "Michael," marks the first major role for the 26-year-old, who announced the news Monday on Twitter.

"I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life," wrote Jaafar Jackson, the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson's older brother and a Jackson 5 member. "To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."

Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, said Jaafar Jackson "embodies my son."

"It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," she said, according to Variety.

Producer Graham King, whose credits include the Oscar-winning Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," said the team conducted a worldwide casting search before picking Jafaar Jackson.

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," said King, according to Variety. "It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come onboard to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

King is producing "Michael" with John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. The script is being developed by "Gladiator" and "The Aviator" scriptwriter John Logan. Antoine Fuqua will be serve as director.

"It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," said Fuqua. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."

It is unclear if the film, which is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, will depict the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Michael Jackson during his career and after his death in 2009 at age 50. He denied the allegations and in 2003 he was tried and found not guilty of child molestation.