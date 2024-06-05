WATCH TV LIVE

Actor Jonathan Tucker Rescues Family During Home Invasion

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 12:17 PM EDT

Actor Jonathan Tucker has been hailed a hero after rescuing a neighbor and her children after a home invasion

The "Kingdom" star was quick to spring into action during a home intruder scare Sunday in in L.A.'s Hancock Park neighborhood, a representative confirmed to Variety.

Tucker alerted authorities after seeing a suspicious man in his neighborhood, who was banging on front doors. Upon discovering an open door at a neighbor's house, he rushed in to see if they were safe and discovered a mother, her daughter, and another child, whom he led to safety outside until the police arrived.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources placed the intruder under a 5150 hold, indicating a mental health issue.

Citing representatives for Tucker, TMZ reported that the star jumped in to assist the family because "he wanted to do what he hopes someone would do for him and his family in the exact same situation."

Tucker is recognized for his extensive television career, notably with his recurring role in "Kingdom." He has also appeared in shows like "The Black Donnellys" (2007), "Parenthood" (2011–2013), and "Westworld" (2018–2022).

Tucker's film credits include "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003), "In the Valley of Elah" (2007), and "Charlie's Angels" (2019). His performance in the indie drama "Palm Trees and Power Lines," which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and released in 2023, drew critical acclaim. The role earned him a nomination for best supporting actor at the Independent Spirit Awards

"Over the past 30 years of working in the entertainment business, I've sort of honed my intuition," Tucker told Variety at the time about his career. "Oftentimes we put all this dissonance between our gut and the choices that we make and we don't trust that voice in our head that is telling us what's the right way to go … . When the universe is telling you something, you need to listen."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

