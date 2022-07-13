Harrison Ford a Real-Life Hero

Harrison Ford is a real-life hero who has helped a number of distressed adventurers, and now his efforts are coming to light.

Over the years the actor, who holds a pilot's license, participated in several rescue efforts. One notable incident took place in July 2000 when hiker Sarah George, 20, fell ill during a five-hour climb up Table Mountain in Wyoming, according to the Independent.

A combination of heat, altitude, and dehydration left her unable to move, and her fellow hikers had no choice but to call for help. What they were not expecting was for Ford, who had offered his skills as a pilot and his helicopter for rescue missions in the area, to respond.

Recalling the rescue mission, George told local media that she did not realize it was Ford at first.

"He was wearing a T-shirt and a cowboy hat," she said, according to the Independent. "He didn’t look like I’d ever seen him before."

In 2001, 13-year-old boy scout Cody Clawson got lost in a forest near Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park. It was Ford who made the rescue. Clawson's mother later said Ford even gave her son a hug.

"Cody said the kids asked if he got an autograph and he said, 'No, but I got a hug and a handshake, and that's better than an autograph,' " she said via the Independent.

Ford was praised in 2017 after he helped rescue a car accident victim whose vehicle rolled off the highway and hit a tree. Ford and several other bystanders rushed to the driver's aid.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the "Indiana Jones" star, who was driving at the time of the accident, saw the incident unfold and pulled over to help the woman behind the wheel get out of the vehicle.

Ford has also had his fair share of emergency situations including various crashes and near-crashes connected with his flying hobby over the years.

He was involved in a close call at John Wayne Airport in February when he mistakenly landed on a taxiway as an American Airlines jet was preparing for takeoff, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In 2015 he crash-landed a World War II-era airplane on a golf course in Santa Monica, California, after the engine failed.

In 1999, he crash-landed a helicopter in Ventura County, California, during a flight lesson, and the following year, he scraped the runway in his six-seat Beechcraft Bonanza at the Lincoln Municipal Airport in Nebraska.