Jonathan Joss, 'King of the Hill' Voice Actor, Killed in Shooting

Jonathan Joss, best known as the voice actor for the character John Redcorn on "King of the Hill," was killed in a shooting in San Antonio on Sunday. He was 59.

Police confirmed to Variety that the incident took place Sunday evening at around 7 p.m.

San Antonio officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress at a home, and upon arrival at the scene, found Joss near the road after being shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TMZ, Joss was shot by a neighbor after a disagreement.

In a Facebook post, Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said that they had faced homophobic harassment and received threats for over two years from people in their area. Their house burned down after locals in the neighborhood "repeatedly told us they would set it on fire."

"When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view," Gonzales wrote. "This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw."

He claimed that they were approached by a man who "started yelling violent homophobic slurs" and then "raised a gun from his lap and fired."

"Jonathan and I had no weapons," he wrote. "We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."

Joss voiced Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of "King of the Hill" and had already recorded lines for the show's upcoming revival. He is set to appear in Episode 2 of the new Season 14.

"His voice will be missed at 'King of the Hill,' and we extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan's friends and family." "King of the Hill" creators Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Saladin Patterson said in a joint statement.

The show first premiered on Fox in 1997 and ran until 2009, with over 250 episodes aired. More than 10 years later, a revival of the series is set to debut on Hulu on Aug. 4, as announced last week.