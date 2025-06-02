'Boardwalk Empire' Actor, Devin Harjes, Dead at 41

"Boardwalk Empire" star Devin Harjes has died at the age of 41.

The actor died Tuesday after being diagnosed with cancer in February, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Saturday.

Harjes carved a career in television, notably portraying Jack Dempsey in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire." He also made his mark in comic book adaptations, playing the character Oscar, a nurse at Rikers Island, in Marvel's "Daredevil," and portraying Clyde, a bank security guard, in DC's "Gotham." Additional acting credits include "Orange Is the New Black," "Blue Bloods," "FBI," "Elementary," "Rebel in the Rye," "When the Shadow Falls," and "Surprise Surprise, Mr. Conovy."

Born on July 29, 1983, in Lubbock, Texas, Harjes grew up surrounded by horses and had a strong love for animals. His passion shifted to acting during his college years, leading him to move to New York City to pursue a proffesional acting career. He took roles in student films, off-Broadway productions, and independent movies before achieving success as an actor.

He earned an award for best actor at the Tolentino International Film Festival in Italy for his role in "The Forest is Red" and received an honorable mention award for best supporting actor at the Long Island International Film Expo for his work in "The Boyz of Summer," according to an obituary posted on his website.

"Outside of acting, Devin was a dedicated student of martial arts and a regular at the gym—he often joked it was safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse," the obituary further stated.

"Terribly sad news as we lost Devin Harjes, an amazing actor and friend," director ​​Antonio DiFonzo wrote in a statement on Facebook in memory of Harjes. "He was constantly striving to be better and put his heart and soul into everything he did! We will never forget you and your amazing part in The Boyz of Summer and our lives. Rest in peace, Lion Heart!"

Filmmaker Debra Markowitz also shared her condolences on social media, writing, "Way too young. RIP Devin."