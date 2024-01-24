Trump Ordered to Stop Playing Music by The Smiths

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr told former President Donald Trump to stop playing the band's music at campaign rallies.

Marr released the statement as a reaction to a video posted on social media by ABC News correspondent Soorin Kim showing a song by The Smiths being played during a Trump campaign rally in South Dakota last year.

Kim noted: "You actually hear The Smiths more often than you'd think at 2024 Trump rallies."

In response, Marr wrote, "Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would've thought this could come to pass. Consider this ---- shut right down right now."

Marr is the latest musician to come out against Trump for using music during campaign rallies, following Aerosmith, Everlast, and Neil Young, who filed a lawsuit over Trump's use of his music in 2020.