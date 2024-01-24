×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: johnny marr | donald trump | the smiths | music

Trump Ordered to Stop Playing Music by The Smiths

By    |   Wednesday, 24 January 2024 11:41 AM EST

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr told former President Donald Trump to stop playing the band's music at campaign rallies.

Marr released the statement as a reaction to a video posted on social media by ABC News correspondent Soorin Kim showing a song by The Smiths being played during a Trump campaign rally in South Dakota last year.

Kim noted: "You actually hear The Smiths more often than you'd think at 2024 Trump rallies."

In response, Marr wrote, "Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would've thought this could come to pass. Consider this ---- shut right down right now."

Marr is the latest musician to come out against Trump for using music during campaign rallies, following Aerosmith, Everlast, and Neil Young, who filed a lawsuit over Trump's use of his music in 2020.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr told former President Donald Trump to stop playing the band's music at campaign rallies.
johnny marr, donald trump, the smiths, music
134
2024-41-24
Wednesday, 24 January 2024 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved