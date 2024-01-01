Green Day Sparks MAGA Outrage With Lyrics Change

Punk band Green Day incited the fury of Donald Trump supporters when the frontman changed the lyrics to one of the band's hit songs during a New Year's Eve performance, Newsweek reported.

During a televised performance Sunday night on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong swapped the line "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" in the song "American Idiot" for "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

The song was released in 2004 and was originally a statement against former President George W. Bush and the Iraq War.

MAGA is an acronym used by Trump that stands for "Make America Great Again." The former president used it as his campaign slogan during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump supporters took to social media to blast the band's lyrics change, with Green Day trending on X on Monday morning.

"So Green Day supports corporate oligarchs, globalist scum, puppet dictators, the death of the American Dream, and the erosion of personal freedom and Liberty," one person wrote on X. "That's so rock n' roll."

"I just lost all respect for Green Day," another said, while a third wrote, "Well Green Day is dead to me now!"

This isn't the first time the band has changed its song lyrics to take a swipe at Trump, who is currently the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

During a performance of the song "Bang, Bang" at the American Music Awards in 2016, Armstrong chanted "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."

The lead singer also previously expressed hostility toward the former president during a private performance in 2018.

"I f****** hate Donald Trump so much," he said, according to Variety. "I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it's like acid gone bad."

The band also took full advantage of news of Trump's indictment in August, debuting new merchandise that used the former president's mugshot and its 1997 "Nimrod" album cover.

"Good Riddance," Green Day said in an Instagram post announcing the new merchandise. "The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity."