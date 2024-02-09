'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Secretly Married, Had Second Baby

"Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki quietly married his now-wife Morgan Galecki, and the pair even welcomed their first child together while keeping it all under wraps.

The 48-year-old actor confirmed the news in an interview with Architectural Digest while speaking about his new Nashville mansion for the outlet's upcoming March cover story.

Johnny did not reveal when they wed or when their baby girl was born but shared that Morgan was pregnant at the time of the couple's photoshoot. Morgan gave birth to their daughter, Oona Evelena, "soon after."

Taking to social media, Galecki shared the profile while also offering followers a rare glimpse of his 4-year-old son, Avery, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

"Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," he wrote on Instagram. "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years."

Galecki purchased the Tennessee estate in 2018, but it wasn't until 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, that he fully moved into the property.

"[I] never felt like much of an Angeleno," Galecki said. Having lived in Los Angeles for 30 years, he added that it was not for lack of trying.

"I say that with sadness, not with snobbery," he continued. "Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in."

Following the conclusion of "The Big Bang Theory" in 2019 after 12 seasons, Galecki has kept a low profile. In 2020, news emerged of his split with Meyer, 27, after nearly two years of dating.

Despite occasional Instagram posts, the "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" star has remained private about his personal life, including his marriage.