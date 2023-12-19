×
'Big Bang Theory' Actor Kate Micucci Announces She's Cancer-Free

By    |   Tuesday, 19 December 2023 11:27 AM EST

Days after undergoing surgery following a lung cancer diagnosis, Kate Micucci has announced that she is cancer-free.

The "Big Bang Theory" alum, 43, shared the news via TikTok over the weekend while thanking well-wishers "for the good wishes and all the love" after revealing her diagnosis.

"I have great news which is that I am cancer-free," she said Saturday. "The surgery last week went great, all the reports I got back are that it worked out and I don't need to do any more treatment."

Micucci went on to thank her nurses and doctors for the care and for "figuring [the diagnosis] out early, because I am very very lucky and I know that."

The actor, who played Lucy on the fan-favorite CBS sitcom, first announced her cancer diagnosis on Tuesday through a TikTok video.

"Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok,'" she said. "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early."

Micucci admitted to being taken aback by the diagnosis.

"It's really weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so it was a surprise,"  she said. "But also, I guess, it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

The entire experience, she said, has been "a little bit of a trip" adding she would "probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it."

"Why am I still talking ... 'cause I'm on drugs!" she quipped while giving a thumbs up.

Micucci recently secured a voice role in the forthcoming "Angry Birds Mystery Island" animated TV series. Her extensive credits include shows like NBC's "Four Kings," "Scrubs," "Till Death," "Raising Hope," "Steven Universe," "How I Met Your Mother," and "Malcolm in the Middle," according to Deadline. Additionally, she has appeared in movies like "The Last Hurrah," "Bart Got a Room," and "When in Rome."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

