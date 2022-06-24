Johnny Depp to Tour With Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp is gearing up for a European tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes iconic rockers Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen.

The supergroup initially canceled the tour in March 2021 due to COVID-related obstacles.

"We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible," the band said in a statement at the time.

"Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!" they added.

Now Hollywood Vampires have scheduled six shows for Germany and Luxembourg. Fans are in for a wait before they finally get to see the band in action though. Their first show is scheduled to take place June 21, 2023, in Oberhausen, Germany, and the final show of the tour is set for June 30, 2023, in Mainz, Germany.

Depp meanwhile, made headlines when he traveled to Europe to perform with Jeff Beck just prior to his trial verdict in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. He and the legendary guitarist have since been performing together in a run of shows that are expected to wrap up in Paris on July 25, according to Variety.

They are also preparing to release a new album together on July 15. The first single, "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr," was written by Depp and pays homage to the American film actor Lamarr who died in 2000 at age 85.

Other songs on the album are a combination of original tracks and covers. Depp performs vocals in several songs. Others are fully instrumental, Variety noted. In a statement, Beck said that when Depp first shared "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" with him three years ago, he was" blown away."

"That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me," he added.