Johnny Depp, Amber Head's Divorce Focus of New Documentary

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage, and how it spiraled into a celebrity court case, will be the subject of a new two-part documentary.

Streaming service Discovery Plus announced the project, "Johhny vs Amber," Friday, explaining that it will tell the story from both Depp and Heard's perspectives and will feature interviews with lawyers as well as testimonies from those close to them, according to the Independent. The documentary will also include audio recordings and footage taken by the couple themselves.

"The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, between fans and the public at large," Charlotte Reid, VP commissioning for entertainment at Discovery, said, according to Variety.

"We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who they should believe in this complex human story," Reid continued. "We think it’s a compellingly contemporary story on truth and lies that we hope will open up a conversation with our viewers on Discovery Plus."

The legal spat began when Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016. The case, which grabbed global headlines, ended in a U.K. High Court verdict against Depp.

Clare Laycock, senior VP for planning and insights and head of entertainment at Discovery, explained that the upcoming documentary will provide "an in-depth insight into the epic battle that powered #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case" that gripped the public.

"Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence," added Nick Hornby, co-CEO at Optomen, which is producing the project.

Marr Reid will serve as executive producer for Discovery and Nick Hornby and Fran Baker for Optomen.