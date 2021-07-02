Amber Heard Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl

Amber Heard is a new mom.

For three months, the 35-year-old actress has managed to keep the birth of her first baby, a daughter named Oonagh Paige Heard, a secret, but on Thursday she finally decided to introduce her to the world.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote in an Instagram post that featured a photo of her holding the newborn. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," she continued. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard went on to explain that, although part of her wanted to keep her personal life private, the nature of her job compelled her to "take control of this."

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021," Heard wrote. "Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life," she added.

Heard has been locked in a messy court battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp since their divorce four years ago. The pair met on the set of the 2011 comedy "The Rum Diary" and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017. Now they bitterly accuse one another of abuse, with radically different accounts of their tempestuous marriage emerging in court.

The legal drama thrust Heard, who had shown no signs of pregnancy, into the spotlight.

A source speaking with Page Six hinted that Amber had been struggling with her fertility and used alternative methods to have a baby.

"The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth," the insider said. "There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues."

The source added that "Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted."

"She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life."

