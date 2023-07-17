×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: johnny bench | cincinnati reds | apologizes | antisemitic | joke | hall of fame | baseball

Johnny Bench Apologizes for Antisemitic Joke at Reds Hall of Fame

By    |   Monday, 17 July 2023 10:53 AM EDT

Johnny Bench, a Hall of Fame catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, apologized for making an antisemitic joke during the team's Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday for former general manager Gabe Paul and former pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo.

After Paul was inducted Saturday, Bench joked that Paul had signed Pete Rose for $400 per month out of high school. Paul's daughter Jennie Paul responded by saying, "That's cheap," which prompted Bench to remark, "He was Jewish," according to WCPO.

On Sunday, Bench issued an apology and called his joke "insensitive."

"I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves," he said. "Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe's achievement."

Jennie Paul had mentioned her father's Judaism earlier in the news conference.

"He was a minority himself; I don't know if many of you know that he was Jewish," she said. "He was a very big proponent for the underdog because he was an underdog himself.

"He went into the Latin leagues and the Negro leagues, and he signed as many minority players as he could. Which strengthened the Reds. You have a team in Cincinnati today because of Gabe Paul. I'm so proud to be representing him, so thank you so much."

Jennie Paul later said she did not hear Bench's remark when asked whether she was offended.

"I didn't even hear him say that," she said, according to Yahoo! Sports. "Johnny came up and said, 'Were you offended?' And I said, 'For what?' I didn't even hear him say that. I suppose if I would've heard him say that, I would've said something, but I didn't even hear him say that."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Johnny Bench, a Hall of Fame catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, apologized for making an antisemitic joke during the team's Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday for former general manager Gabe Paul and former pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo.
johnny bench, cincinnati reds, apologizes, antisemitic, joke, hall of fame, baseball
319
2023-53-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved