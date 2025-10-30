Philadelphia Radio Legend Pierre Robert Dies at 70

Longtime Philadelphia radio personality Pierre Robert, a fixture on WMMR for more than four decades, has died at age 70.

WMMR's parent company, Beasley Media Group, announced Wednesday that Robert was found dead at his home. Authorities said no foul play is suspected, though further details about the cause of death were not disclosed, the New York Post reported.

"We all have heavy hearts today," Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said in a statement to WMMR. "Pierre's unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio's most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed."

Born William Pierre Robert in California, he began his career in San Francisco at KSAN, one of the nation's pioneering rock stations.

After honing his skills on the West Coast, he moved to Philadelphia in 1981 to join WMMR.

Over the next 44 years, Robert became one of the most recognizable figures in Philadelphia radio.

His midday program, "The Pierre Robert Show," aired weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured a wide mix of rock music, from classic hits to local bands gaining traction on the regional scene.

Robert's influence extended beyond the studio. He was a fixture at concerts, charity events, and local gatherings, often seen mingling with fans or introducing bands on stage.

In January 2024, he signed a contract extension with WMMR, securing his position at the station for several more years and reaffirming his commitment to the listeners who had followed him for decades.

Colleagues Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, hosts of "The Preston and Steve Show," which airs before Robert's program, described him as "a dear friend" who embodied the spirit of rock radio.

"WMMR was his pulpit, and he preached the gospel of rock n' roll, and gave us all common ground to dance on," they wrote on Instagram. "In good times, his optimism was infectious, and on tough days, his words offered familiar comfort to every Good Citizen."

They added, "Pierre opened his arms to anyone who wanted to come along for the ride, insisting that WMMR is Everything That Rocks! And he lived it."

Tributes also poured in from musicians and listeners. Jon Bon Jovi called Robert "a great friend" and "someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers.

"He admired local artists and tomorrow's rising stars."

"His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared … about you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live," he continued. "His memory will live with us as it will with all of the people he touched.

"We were all lucky to have him as a guide to his musical galaxy."

Following the announcement of his death, WMMR suspended regular programming for the day to honor Robert's legacy.

The station has not yet announced who will succeed him on the midday show.