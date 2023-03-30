Report: Travolta Helps Settle Presley Estate Feud

Actor John Travolta has been working behind the scenes to help Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough overcome their feud over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust, according to a report.

RadarOnline.com, citing sources, reported that the "Grease" star is in talks with Priscilla Presley, 77, and Riley Keough, 33, who have grown estranged as they battle over the wealth left by the late Lisa Marie Presley, who reportedly had life insurance policies totaling $35 million.

Soon after Lisa Marie Presley's death on Jan. 12, Priscilla Presley rushed to court to dispute the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley's two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, if she died or became incapacitated, according to The Associated Press. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

Riley Keough is upset with the actions of her "cruel" grandmother, insiders told RadarOnline.com. Sources say Travolta, 69, is calling for a family truce.

"John has been a part of the family for going on 50 years, and he wants to be a peacemaker," said an insider. "Lisa Marie's death was tragic enough without having it tear the family apart."

Travolta met Lisa Marie Presley in 1975 and mentored her two years later when she joined the Church of Scientology, RadarOnline.com reported. They remained friends even after Lisa Marie Presley left the controversial religion in 2012. Travolta feels "like it's his duty" to fix the family drama, the source told RadarOnline.com.

"John has been on the phone with Riley, on the phone with Priscilla, not only talking about Lisa Marie, but what she would have wanted," the source said. "He knows things were frosty between Priscilla and Lisa Marie at the end, but he tells the surviving Presley women they need each other to get through these dark times."