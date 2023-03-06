John Travolta Pays Tribute to Tom Sizemore

John Travolta is remembering "Speed Kills" co-star Tom Sizemore, who died Friday at 61 after being hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.

In an Instagram Story posted Saturday, Travolta praised Sizemore for his acting technique.

"I did a film with Tom Sizemore called 'Speed Kills.' I found him to be an excellent character actor," Travolta wrote. "He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed."

Sizemore rose to prominence after landing a role in Oliver Stone’s 1989 film "Born on the Fourth of July." Sizemore went on to star in "Point Break" (1991), "True Romance" (1993), and "Natural Born Killers" (1994).

Sizemore was discovered Feb. 18 at his Los Angeles home, where he had collapsed, according to a statement to Deadline by his manager Charles Lago. Sizemore was found to have sustained a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke.

Sizemore remained in a coma until last Tuesday, when Lago said there was "no further hope" and that doctors had recommended end-of-life decisions to his family.

On Friday, Lagos confirmed Sizemore's death in a statement to People.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," he said. Lago added that Sizemore's brother, Paul Sizemore, and his twin boys, Jayden and Jagger, 17, were at his side when he died.

In addition Travolta, other stars took to social media to remember Sizemore, including Danny Trejo, who posted a throwback photograph of the two actors together.

"Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP @tom.sizemore," Trejo captioned the image.

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, recalling working on their film "Uncut Gems," also shared a tribute.

"In 2015 Sizemore read [actor Eric Bogosian's] part at a table reading for Gems," they wrote. "He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details … it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP."