John Travolta Reprises Danny Zuko Role in 'Grease' Sing-Along Event

John Travolta shocked fans when he made a surprise appearance at a "Grease" sing-along event.

Dressed as his character Danny Zuko, Travolta walked on stage to lead the crowd in a collective chant of his onscreen gang, the T-Birds, and the response "wop-bop-a-loo-bop" that features throughout the 1978 hit film, according to the Independent.

Director Randal Kleiser and "Grease" cast members Barry Pearl (Doody), Didi Conn (Frenchy), Kelly Ward (Putzie), and Michael Tucci (Sonny LaTierri) all shared their surprise when Travolta stepped onto the stage.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Travolta posted about the event.

"Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko," he captioned a photo of himself dressed as Zuko. "No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening."

Travolta's solo appearance follows the 2022 death of Olivia Newton-John, who had fought breast cancer for years. In 2019, she and Travolta reprised their roles during a Meet n' Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. Newton-John shared a photo of their reunion on Instagram.

"First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!" she wrote.

A month prior, Newton-John sold the iconic leather jacket she wore in the "Grease" finale, using the proceeds to support her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The jacket sold for $243,200, but the anonymous buyer later returned it to Newton-John so it could be permanently displayed at the institute.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8, 2022, at age 73. In a statement, Travolta wrote: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"