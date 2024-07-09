John Rich Reveals Theory About Kamala Harris Becoming President

Country singer John Rich raised some eyebrows over comments regarding the possibility of President Joe Biden stepping down and Vice President Kamala Harris taking his place in November.

The 2024 election is shaping up to be one of the most significant in recent times, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump set for a rematch of their 2020 battle.

Their June 27 debate has left many questioning Biden's mental fitness. The president notably stumbled and lost his train of thought on several occasions. But as pressure increases for him to drop out of the race, Biden has made it clear that he's staying put.

Rich has a theory about how things could play out, pointing at the 25th Amendment, which states that if the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office through impeachment, the vice president becomes president.

"If they relieve Joe of the presidency with the 25th amendment, Kamala becomes president. However, the House of Representatives and Senate have to confirm her VP. Play that one out...," the country singer posted to X.

Rich also weighed in on the presidential debate last month amid calls for Biden to be replaced by a new candidate before the November elections over his questionable performance.

"This was a hit job by the Dems on Joe so they can replace him, and everybody knows it," Rich wrote on X, adding the hashtag "#PANICInDC" at the end of the post.

In a separate post, Rich stated that Biden could be replaced during August's Democratic National Convention.

"They'll replace Joe at the DNC. This is beyond pathetic," he wrote.

Rich went on to claim that anti-Trump friends had stated they would not be voting for Biden but Trump instead following the debate.

"Democrat friends of mine are blowing up my phone saying 'I hate Trump, but I'm gonna have to vote for him after watching this debate,'" he concluded.