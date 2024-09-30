'Beverly Hills Cop' Star John Ashton Dies at 76

Veteran actor John Ashton, best known for his role as police detective John Taggart in the "Beverly Hills Cop" films, died at age 76 on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado, his family confirmed in a statement Sunday to The Guardian.

No cause of death was given.

Throughout his decades-long career, Ashton regularly appeared in television and films, with credits including "Midnight Run," "Little Big League," and "Gone Baby Gone."

His portrayal of Taggart in the "Beverly Hills Cop" films was crucial to the storyline, as he worked alongside Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley and Judge Reinhold's Billy Rosewood. Ashton appeared in three of the four films, beginning with the original in 1984 and including the recent Netflix reboot, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."

In Martin Brest's 1988 buddy comedy "Midnight Run," Ashton portrayed a rival bounty hunter chasing Charles Grodin's wanted accountant, who is in the custody of Robert De Niro's Jack Walsh.

Ashton recalled his audition with De Niro in a July interview.

"Bobby started handing me these matches, and I went to grab the matches, and he threw them on the floor and stared at me," said Ashton. "I looked at the matches, and I looked up, and I said: [expletive] you,' and he said: '[expletive] you, too.' I said: 'Go [expletive] yourself.' I know every other actor picked those up and handed it to him, and I found out as soon as I left he went: 'I want him,' because he wanted somebody to stand up to him."

Later in his career, Ashton stepped away from acting to co-host the "Ashton and Davis Show" on 870 ESPN Radio, according to TMZ.

"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service," his representative Alan Somers told the outlet. "His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."