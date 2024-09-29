WATCH TV LIVE

'Days of Our Lives' Actor Drake Hogestyn Dies

Sunday, 29 September 2024 11:43 AM EDT

“Days of Our Lives” actor Drake Hogestyn has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Hogestyn’s family announced his death in a statement Saturday.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination,” the family said in a statement, according to CNN. “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Hogestyn played John Black on the long running soap opera, making his “Days of Our Lives” debut in 1986. He appeared in more than 4,200 episodes.

