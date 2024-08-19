John Aprea, 'The Godfather Part II' Actor, Dies at 83

Actor John Aprea, best known for portraying young Salvatore Tessio in "The Godfather Part II," died Aug. 5 of natural causes at age 83, The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday.

His manager, Will Levine, confirmed the actor's death.

Aprea, a native of New Jersey, launched his career in the late 1960s and appeared in multiple film and television roles until 2023, the Independent reported. One notable character he portrayed was the father of John Stamos' character on "Full House," which was in contrast to many of his other mob-orientated roles.

In 1975, Aprea starred as the father in the short-lived comedy "The Montefuscos," which lasted only nine episodes. In 1981, he played a mob boss in the miniseries "The Gangster Chronicles." In the 1990s, he portrayed two different characters on the NBC soap opera "Another World." However, it was his portrayal of young Tessio in "The Godfather Part II" for which he will most likely be remembered.

Aprea met director Francis Ford Coppola while bartending in Los Angeles and auditioned for the role of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," though the part went to Al Pacino. Aprea later returned for the sequel.

Born on March 4, 1941, in New Jersey to Italian immigrant parents, Aprea lived with his family in Italy for several years before it returned to New Jersey. He remained there until the early 1960s, when he moved to New York City to pursue an acting career.

Later, he relocated to Los Angeles, landing his first role as a hitman in the 1967 Steve McQueen film "Bullitt." Other credits include "Days of Our Lives," "Knots Landing," "CSI," and "The Sopranos," among many other productions.

Aprea is survived by his third wife of 25 years, Betsy, as well as his daughter Nicole and stepchildren Marika and Valentino.