Jack Russell, Great White Singer and Nightclub Fire Survivor, Dies at 63

Jack Russell, the frontman of '80s metal rock band Great White, whose history is marred by tragedy when a 2003 set fire broke out at a venue during their concert, killing 100 and injuring 230, has died at the age of 63.

The band had a cult following but never quite gained a mainstream following. It did, however, make news after the fire, which erupted during a show at the small Station nightclub in Rhode Island, Variety reported. Among those killed was Great White guitarist Ty Longley.

According to Rolling Stone, Russell died after battling multiple system atrophy and Lewy body dementia. He was surrounded by friends and family.

"Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive," his family wrote in a statement.

Last month, Russell spoke about his health issues, and how it impacted him as a singer.

"I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," Russell wrote on social media July 17. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

Russell, born on Dec. 5, 1960, in Montebello, California, began his music career in high school rock bands before forming Great White with guitarist Mark Kendall in 1977. The band, originally known as Highway and Livewire, eventually adopted the name Great White, gaining fame in the 1980s with hits like "Rock Me" and "Once Bitten, Twice Shy."

By the early 1990s, the rise of grunge led to the decline of hair metal, and Great White's popularity waned. Russell left the band in 1996 but reunited with Kendall in 2001 as Jack Russell's Great White. However, any further potential rise to fame was dashed after the tragedy.

Following the incident, Great White saw several reunions, but in 2010, Russell underwent surgery, leading to a temporary replacement by other vocalists. In 2012, Russell reformed Jack Russell's Great White, which led to a legal dispute over the band's name, ultimately resulting in a 2013 court agreement where Russell gave up his rights to the "Great White" name.

Despite these challenges, Russell continued to perform until his retirement in 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Ann Kramer, whom he married in 2011.