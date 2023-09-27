Joan Collins Admits She's Never Had Plastic Surgery

Hollywood icon Joan Collins is setting the record straight, saying that she has never resorted to plastic surgery to change her appearance.

In an interview with the Guardian, the 90-year-old star admitted to having an aversion to needles, which is why she has chosen not to go under the knife — or repeatedly use botox and fillers.

"I've had nothing done," she said upon being complimented on her skin.

"I couldn’t do all that. First of all, I’m needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream," she continued, adding that she made an effort to stay out of the sun and has advised her two daughters, Tara Newley, 59, and Katyana Kass, 51, to do the same.

In 2012, Collins admitted in an interview with Glamour that she had botox done once, but never went again for the injectable.

"I had it once in my forehead and it hurt like hell," she told the publication at the time, according to Page Six.

"Plus, you see all these plastic surgery nightmares these days. I have girlfriends who’ve had Botox and been left with lumps in their faces. And the lips, don’t even get me started."

When asked at the time if she took offense at people assuming she'd had work done, Collins said, "No, no. But you know what they say about plastic surgery, don’t you? It’s the plain woman’s revenge.”

In April 2022, Collins responded to actor Jane Seymour's remarks about plastic surgery in a Daily Express interview, during which Seymour name-dropped her.

"I am unusual in Hollywood in not having work done. I only know one other actress who hasn’t had it — though she might have now!" Seymour said, according to Page Six.

"I felt as an actress, I needed to have all the moving parts moving. And I’m at the point in life where it’s not all about looking perfect — it’s about playing a character."

Collins spoke out against Seymour's remarks in an Instagram post.

"I am another #actress in #hollywood who hasn’t had any ‘work’ done @janeseymour — there’s many of us! @dailyexpress," she captioned a selfie.