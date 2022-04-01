Joan Collins: Modern Men Are Suffering From 'Rise of Anti-maleness'

Joan Collins is weighing in on #MeToo.

The movement gained traction in 2017 as a platform for people to speak out and condemn sexual misconduct and gender-based violence and now Collins has weighed in on the topic in an interview with The New York Times.

"Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labeled toxically masculine because of this rise of anti-maleness," the "Dynasty" actress, 88, said, adding that despite her comments, she did still see herself as a feminist seeking gender equality.

"I believe that women are equal to men in every single way. Except physical strength," she said. "People say you didn't burn your bra, you wear lipstick. So what? I'm very proud of being a woman."

Collins also spoke about the shift towards gender-neutral terms, wondering what was wrong with using feminine terms.

"What's wrong with actress?" she asked. "What's wrong with mother? What's wrong with woman? Girl? I don't like having that word taken away."

The #MeToo movement began as a way to expose powerful figures who had committed acts of sexual abuse and sexual harassment. It began trending after dozens of women came forth with allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Among his accusers were actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. Since then, several other big names in the industry have been exposed including Kevin Spacey, James Franco, Matt Lauer, and Louis C.K.

Collins, who has previously opened up about her experience with sexual assault, spoke about the rise of the #MeToo movement during a 2018 interview with The Guardian.

"It seems to me actresses who are saying, you know, 'I went up to this producer and he took his … out and I froze.' I mean, I'm sorry, you don't freeze, you go, 'Stop that, I'm leaving.' I just gave them a knee in the groin," she said.

Added Collins, "It's hardly suffering. You just didn't put up with it."