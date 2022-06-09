Country Music Star Jimmie Allen: Christian Music 'Saved My Life'

Country music star Jimmie Allen is crediting Christian music for saving his life.

The singer-songwriter has come a long way since his early days when, according to Our Stage, he first discovered his love for music in a Delaware church, but he has not forgotten his faith.

Speaking with Christian Headlines Friday, Allen opened up about his love for the genre and how it kept him from falling into a dark place.

"I love Christian music," Allen said. "... I grew up Christian – and still am. But I've always wanted to do country music. But I'm a huge Christian music fan, and I've always wanted to do songs with Christian artists."

Allen has collaborated with several top artists including Chris Tomlin and Tauren Wells. He won the 2021 CMA New Artist of the Year and the 2021 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year and was nominated for a Grammy. However, a high profile can come with pressure and around a year ago Allen said he found himself in "a rough place." He credited the Grammy-winning Christian band Maverick City for pulling him back up.

"Maverick City Music's music saved my life – literally," he said. "And I got to meet Chandler [Moore] from Maverick City Music, and I told him that. ... Every genre is important, but for, personally, there's something special about Christian music that grounds me and takes me back to my roots, and kind of re-focuses me on where I need to be and what I need to do."

Allen also said he believes his faith kept him inspired to pursue music despite it taking over a decade for his big break.

"It took me 10 and a half years to get a record deal in Nashville. And without patience, it wouldn't have happened," he said, adding that he lets "God fight the battle."

"Because a lot of times, we want to step in there and help Him," he said, "and the only thing we're doing is getting in His way."