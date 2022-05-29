British Rapper, M.I.A. a Born-Again Christian after Seeing Vision of Jesus Christ

British music artist, M.I.A., says she's a born-again Christian after experiencing a vision of Christ.

"I had like a weird spiritual experience," M.I.A. told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, reports Clash Music.

"One of the first people I told was Richard Russell actually. It was like back in 2017. Since then, my head has been in a totally different place. Being a Tamil and being a Hindu, I was very comfortable that I'd arrived finding myself. Which is, I think, going to be weird for America to process. But I had a vision and I saw the vision of Jesus Christ. It's very, creatively, it's a very crazy thing because it turned my world upside down. Because everything I thought and believed was no longer the case. And I think that was maybe a sign that something major was going to happen in the world and that people were needing to be introduced to this concept. But I always found the concept of Christianity quite basic."

Lowe said some of her fans may call her a born-again Christian, a term the British rapper embraced.

"I am. I'm not going to lie. Then when I had this vision, it turned my world upside down. I kind of couldn't let go of the Tamil side. I think that's why 50% of the record is sort of like that. Because I'm still me. That's still my language. And those are still my tools to be able to create beats like that or a sound like that. But I think the message was just to get to a peaceful place.Watch the space. The history is, even if it costs me my career, I won't lie. I will tell the truth, and I will tell you what's on my mind and my heart. If I'm coming back now saying Jesus is real, there's a point. Basically all of my fans might turn against me…"