'SNL' Star Jim Breuer Cancels Stand-Up Shows Requiring COVID Vaccination

"Saturday Night Live" alum Jim Breuer has canceled upcoming stand-up shows at venues requiring attendees to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The comedian announced the news over the weekend during a Facebook Live in which he referred to the policies as "segregation."

"Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it," Breuer said, according to NBC News.

"Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations ... I am also not doing those shows," he stated, adding that while there would be repercussions for his actions, the policies did not align with his values.

"I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money," Breuer said.

Getting vaccinated was a "choice" but in these instances, patrons were being "forced" and "bribed" before they could attend shows, he continued.

"If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care," Breuer said. "I have to stick to my morals, I have to stick to what I know is right."

It is becoming increasingly common for venues and events to require proof of vaccination. This week it emerged that the Met Gala had a vaccine mandate in place — something that soon generated a reaction from rapper Nicki Minaj, who said she would not get the shot just to attend the event.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research," she tweeted. "I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Comedian Patton Oswalt meanwhile canceled his upcoming tour because venues did not meet his request for patrons to show proof of vaccine of produce a negative COVID test.

