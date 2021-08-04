Offspring Drummer Exits Band After Not Getting His COVID Vaccine

The Offspring have apparently dropped drummer Pete Parada after he declined to get his COVID-19 vaccination.

The musician revealed the news Tuesday on Instagram, explaining that he had made the decision under the advice of his doctor.

"I apologize for the public nature of my disclosure, but I don't know how to have this conversation multiple times," Parada, who has been with the band since 2007, wrote in a statement. He then explained that, given his medical history and the "side-effect profile of these jabs," his doctor recommended that he not get his vaccine "at this time."

"I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me – so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime," he explained.

The CDC describes Guillain-Barré Syndrome as "a rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis." The symptoms can last between a few weeks to years and may even cause permanent nerve damage. Some have died from it.

Parada noted he will not be appearing with The Offspring in the studio and on tour. It is unclear whether it is a permanent or temporary decision.

"I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they’re not entirely alone," Parada continued, adding that he had no "no negative feelings" towards the band.

"They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same," he wrote. "Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words."

The Offspring released their tenth studio album, "Let the Bad Times Roll," in April, marking their first full-length in nine years, according to NME. The band will be hitting the road in Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and will perform shows through the end of the year.

