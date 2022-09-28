'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

"Heartland" star Robert Cormier has died at age 33.

The actor, best known for playing Finn Cotter on the Canadian television series, died Friday in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, from injuries suffered in a fall, his sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Toronto on June 14, 1989, Cormier studied economics at York University but left to enroll in film school. He graduated from the Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television in 2014 and, two years later, landed a guest role on ABC's "Designated Survivor," starring Kiefer Sutherland.

In the years that followed, Cormier would make several appearances in various shows, including major roles in "American Gods," which is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, and the Shudder original series "Slasher." He also delivered a memorable performance on the long-running CBC family drama "Heartland."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier," read a tribute posted on the official "Heartland" Instagram account. "He was a beloved member of the 'Heartland' cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the 'Heartland' cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

UPtv, the network that airs "Heartland" also paid tribute to the rising star on social media.

"Robert Cormier, aka 'Heartland's' Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon," the tribute on Instagram read. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

Survivors include his parents, Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie; and grandmother Joanne.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother," his family said. "He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up greatly to his father.

"He impacted many people throughout his life, whether it was family, teammates, and friends. Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film as well as his three sisters, who meant the world to him."