Jennifer Lopez Introduces Her Child to Stage Using Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Jennifer Lopez has been praised for introducing her 14-year-old child onto the stage using gender-neutral pronouns during a performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Emme Muñiz joined Lopez for a performance of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" Thursday at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, according to the Independent. Speaking to the crowd, Lopez referred to Muñiz as "my favorite duet partner."

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion," she said in reference to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance she also brought Muñiz on stage for.

"They are very, very busy, booked and pricey," she joked. "They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Photos posted by Lopez on Twitter show the pop star wearing a mint-colored outfit singing alongside Muñiz, who wears a hot pink matching set and black cap and sings into a rainbow-colored microphone. Fans applauded Lopez for being "the best mom" to her child, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony."

"You're the best mom jennifer, you truly are love is always the answer and you love them right through all the ups and downs in life. i would LOVE to hear more from you and them in the future cause the two of you sound AMAZING together" wrote a Twitter user.

"So proud of Emme. and jlo for being supportive of their gender-neutral pronouns," added another fan.

"@JLo honoring her daughter is nothing but pure love," wrote another Twitter user.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Blue Diamond Gala raised a record $3.6 million dollars for LADF, which strives to provide healthcare and improve education, homelessness, and social justice for Los Angeles residents.