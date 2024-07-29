WATCH TV LIVE

Jennifer Garner Stuck in Elevator at Comic-Con

Monday, 29 July 2024 12:46 PM EDT

Jennifer Garner was stuck in an elevator for over an hour while attending her first Comic-Con in San Diego.

The 52-year-old actor, who visited the convention July 27 to promote her role as Elektra in "Deadpool & Wolverine," faced the delay at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. Videos posted on her Instagram documenting the ordeal show Garner and several others waiting to be helped out of the elevator before she finally joins her co-stars for the scheduled panel discussion.

Garner posted a series of videos on Instagram capturing moments from the time she first realized the elevator was stuck to when first responders arrived. Time stamps in the right-hand corner indicate assistance arrived after one hour and 12 minutes.

"Hey guys, um, we're stuck on this elevator," Garner begins in the clip.

"I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone," she continued, joking that from now on, she'd be looking for stairs. "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con."

Later in the video clip, Garner admits, "It's toasty, I'm sphitzy, I need to blot."

"Don't cut the blue wire is what we're hearing," she joked.

As time ticks by, the upbeat mood begins to dampen.

"We're 45 minutes in. We're calling 911," Garner whispers to the camera in another clip, which pans to people with their cellphones out.

After an hour, the elevator begins beeping, with its lights going on. A relieved Garner then sings Madonna's hit "Like a Prayer." Several minutes later first responders arrived to the cheers of those trapped in the elevator. 

Garner reprised her Marvel role as Elektra in "Deadpool & Wolverine" nearly two decades after her portrayal of the character in "Elektra" back in 2005. Garner originally took on the role in 2003's "Daredevil," where she starred alongside her former husband, Ben Affleck.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


