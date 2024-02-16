Jennifer Garner in Talks for Affleck's New Movie

Jennifer Garner has entered talks to join ex-husband Ben Affleck in his upcoming movie project.

The actress, who was married to the Oscar-winning filmmaker for 13 years, is currently in negotiations to co-star alongside Matt Damon in "Animals," a crime thriller slated for release on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Affleck is set to direct the film and is also serving as a producer alongside Damon through their Artists Equity banner, alongside Dani Bernfeld from the same company. Additionally, Brad Weston and Collin Creighton from MakeReady are also producing the project.

Details are still being confirmed, including Garner’s deal. However, the thriller could be before cameras in Los Angeles starting March.

Penned by Connor McIntyre with revisions by Billy Ray, the crime thriller revolves around a mayoral candidate and his wife grappling with the kidnapping of their son. Faced with a multitude of adversaries, both political and personal, the couple finds themselves compelled to take drastic measures to rescue their child.

Garner would portray the wife, starring opposite Damon in the role of the mayoral candidate.

Garner, known for her versatility across various genres from comedies to romcoms to thrillers, has become a Netflix favourite. She has previously starred or co-starred in several successful Netflix productions including "Family Switch," "The Adam Project," and "Yes Day."

Garner and Affleck shared the screen in three films before their marriage in 2005 — "Pearl Harbor" (2001), "Daredevil" (2003), and its spinoff "Elektra" (2005). Despite their collaborations in front of the camera, Garner has not yet had the opportunity to be directed by Affleck.

Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018. The year of their split, Affleck went to rehab for alcoholism.

Back in 2021, Affleck sparked backlash over comments he made about feeling "trapped" in his marriage to Garner and about how he likely would still be drinking if he had not left.

"We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking," Affleck said, according to Page Six. "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

Days later Affleck discussed his remarks during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he said, according to People.

Affleck described his interview with Stern as "meaningful" and said his comments were taken out of context by some listeners and the media. The way it was construed made it seem as if he was doing the exact opposite of what he said, Affleck said.