Jennifer Aniston Shares Fertility Struggles: It Was Really Hard

Jennifer Aniston has revealed her struggles to get pregnant while opening up about her secret IVF journey.

For years the "Friends" star, 53, has been the subject of tabloid scrutiny. She has defended herself on numerous occasions against rumors and speculation. Headlines ranged from whether or not she was pregnant to why not — with some going as far as to suggest she was selfish for not having children.

Now, for the first time, Aniston has revealed she did in fact try to get pregnant, but her attempts were unsuccessful.

The actor dropped the bombshell during an interview with Allure while discussing going through some "tough s***" during her late 30s and 40s that helped to shape her into the strong woman she is today.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she explained.

"All the years and years and years of speculation ... it was really hard," Aniston continued. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

During the interview, Aniston also spoke candidly about relationships and whether she would ever get married again. She was previously married to Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005, and then to Justin Theroux, from 2015 to 2017, according to Yahoo.

When asked if she would do it again, Aniston replied "never say never" before quickly adding she did not have any current interest to do so.

"I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, I need support. It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, That was a tough day," she admitted.

That said, Aniston said she felt as if she was "coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light."

"I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid. I'm a very independent person," she said. "Intimacy has always been a little here [she extends her hand an arm's length in front of her]. I've realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God.

"How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"