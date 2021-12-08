Jennifer Aniston Says She's Been 'Bullied' for Pro-Vax Stance

Jennifer Aniston says she has been "bullied" for her pro-vaccine stance and labeled as a "liberal vax-hole" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress is a vocal proponent for the vaccine and during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted to not understanding the resultant pushback.

"You know, someone literally called me a 'liberal vax-hole' the other day," she explained to the outlet. "I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about."

Aniston's remarks come after previously revealing to InStyle that she had eliminated certain people from her life who were part of "a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers" or people who "just don't listen to the facts."

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston said. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day.

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Prior to the interview, Aniston also revealed on Instagram that she had received the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged her followers to do the same.

"Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now," she wrote. "Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere ... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us," she said. "Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."

