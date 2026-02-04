Jelly Roll: 'Disconnected' From Politics But Have 'a Lot to Say'

Jelly Roll said he feels disconnected from politics and current events but plans to share his views publicly soon, explaining that his background and limited exposure to news have kept him from speaking out so far.

During his appearance at the Grammy Awards Sunday, the country music artist, who won three awards, declined to comment on political issues raised during the ceremony, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Backstage, Jelly Roll said he has avoided weighing in because he does not feel informed enough, though he said that is starting to change.

"I'm a dumb redneck, man," he said, according to AL.com. "I haven't watched enough."

"I didn't have a phone for 18 months. I've had one for four months that don't have social media."

"I've become so disconnected from what's happening," he added.

Jelly Roll said his upbringing also played a role in why global and national politics were not part of his early life or perspective.

"When you grow up in a drug addict household, you think we, like, have common calls about what's happening in world politics? Like, we're just trying to find a way to survive, man," he said.

Despite avoiding political discussion at the Grammys, Jelly Roll said he intends to speak publicly about his views in the near future.

"I have a lot to say about it," he continued, "and I'm going to in the next week, and everybody's gonna hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I've ever spoke in my life."

While he stayed away from political messaging backstage, Jelly Roll addressed his faith while accepting the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album for his 2024 release, "Beautifully Broken."

"I believed that music had the power to change my life," he shared, according to Wide Open Country. "And God had the power to change my life."

"I want to tell you all right now that Jesus is for everybody."

"Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by one music label," he added.

He emphasized the point by saying, "Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord."

Jelly Roll has previously described "Beautifully Broken" as a deeply personal project rooted in his past struggles. Speaking about the album, he said it was written during a time when he felt lost and unsure he had a future.

"There was a time in my life, y'all, that I was broken. That's why I wrote this album."

"I didn't think I had a chance. There was days I thought the darkest things," he continued.

"I was a horrible human. There was a moment in my life where all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size and a 6-by-8-foot sail, and I believed those things could change my life," he said.