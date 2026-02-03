Elon Musk Slams Billie Eilish for Anti-ICE Speech

Elon Musk escalated a public dispute with pop singer Billie Eilish, calling her a "hypocrite" after she criticized U.S. immigration enforcement during her acceptance speech at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Eilish, 24, denounced Immigration and Customs Enforcement and broader U.S. border policies while accepting the Song of the Year award.

"No one is illegal on stolen land," she said before urging continued protest and activism.

She concluded by saying, "And f*** ICE, that's all I'm gonna say, sorry."

Musk responded shortly afterward on his social media platform X.

In one post, he wrote, "She's such a hypocrite!"

He also shared a post from the founding editor of Reality's Last Stand that criticized the logic of Eilish's remarks.

The shared post stated: "You cannot simultaneously believe that (1) all borders are fake and should not be policed, and (2) that land can be 'stolen.' This is one of the most braindead beliefs a person can hold."

Musk further aligned himself with comments made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suggested Eilish's stance on land ownership conflicted with her own wealth.

DeSantis wrote, "Oh, gee, this 'stolen land' nonsense again? Maybe she should step up and forfeit her southern California mansion since it is supposedly on 'stolen land.'"

Musk replied to that post with a single word: "Exactly."

The latest exchange followed a confrontation between Musk and Eilish from last year.

In November, Eilish posted a series of Instagram Stories criticizing Musk's accumulation of wealth and accusing him of neglecting global humanitarian and environmental crises.

The posts included slides from the advocacy group My Voice, My Choice, which outlined how Musk's fortune could be used to address global problems.

After sharing the slides, Eilish added her own commentary attacking Musk directly, calling him a "f***ing pathetic p***y b***h coward."

Musk responded on X by summarizing her remarks and writing, "She's not the sharpest tool in the shed."

Separately, Eilish has faced criticism from the Department of Homeland Security over her statements about ICE. In January, she reshared posts condemning the agency following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

Eilish amplified Instagram Stories calling for criminal charges against an ICE officer identified as Jonathan Ross and accusing the agency of systemic abuse.

In response, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the agency in a statement to Billboard, saying Eilish's posts were inconsistent with video footage released by the department.

"Clearly, Billie Eilish has not seen the newly released footage, which corroborates what DHS has stated all along — that this individual was impeding law enforcement and weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to federal law enforcement," McLaughlin said.