'All My Children' Star Jeffrey Carlson Dead at 48

Actor Jeffrey Carlson, known for his ground-breaking role as a transgender character in "All My Children," has died at 48.

The news was confirmed by his friend Gertrude Hart, who noted on Facebook that Carlson died on July 6.

"Good night my sweet sweet sweet prince among men," she wrote.

A Shakespeare Theatre Company actor, Hart played Gertrude opposite Carlson’s Hamlet.

"No words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson," she continued. "You were … oh God … no words … so so loved and adored. For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner … also could not breathe or function … still can’t … love to all … just devastated."

Born in California in 1975, Carlson was named after "All My Children" character Jeff Martin as his mother was a fan of the show, according to the Guardian.

Carlson initially appeared in the show as a British rockstar called Zarf but writers reintroduced the character as a transgender woman named Zoe.

At the time there were few roles for transgender characters on U.S. television and Zoe was the first recurring character in a daytime soap.

Zoe was intended to "cause a conversation," Carlson told People magazine in 2007, amid controversy surrounding the role.

"Members of the transgender community are talking with the regular posters on the 'All My Children' chatrooms," he added. "I got a letter from an 11-year-old girl. It said, ‘It’s cool you’re going to become a girl. Then we will have stuff in common."

Carlson would go on to appear in more than 50 episodes of the soap opera, starting in 2006. He also acted in several Broadway productions and had small roles in film, including in the 2005 Will Smith comedy "Hitch."

"Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson," Carlson’s "All My Children" co-star Eden Riegel wrote in tribute to the late actor. "I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend."