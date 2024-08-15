WATCH TV LIVE

Country Music Legend Jeannie Seely Hospitalized

Thursday, 15 August 2024 12:35 PM EDT

Country legend Jeannie Seely has been hospitalized in Pennsylvania for dehydration and acute diverticulitis.

According to Taste of Country, the Grammy winner, 84, checked into the hospital for the disease, which according to the Mayo Clinic is an inflammation of "irregular bulging pouches in the wall of the large intestine" that can cause fever, pain, and nausea. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Seely was visiting her home state of Pennsylvania for an event honoring her when she was hospitalized. She broke her silence in a statement.

"It had not crossed my mind to visit a hospital on my trip home, but when it became necessary, it was yet another opportunity to experience Pennsylvania hospitality," she said.

"I could not have received better care or more respect than I did at St. Clare Hospital in Pittsburgh or the courtesy shown at Pittsburgh International Airport," she added. "The kindness is appreciated and I'm very proud to call the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania my birthplace."

She has since been discharged and is on the mend.

Last month People reported Seely is the oldest working woman in country music — an achievement she admitted was surprising.

"This is crazy. It's just phenomenal that I'm still able to be doing this," she said of her career. 

Seely released her new single, "Suffertime," on July 19, recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio B, along with a 40-minute documentary and music video.

"We're recreating history," she told the outlet. "I'm just doing things, truthfully, that just sound fun to do."

Seely also recently wrapped up songwriting sessions with several of country music's top talents, including Gary Burr, Victoria Shaw, Bobby Tomberlin, Buddy Cannon, Erin Enderlin, and the legendary Trisha Yearwood — something that she had a burning desire to do.

"I wanted to write with them because I can write country shuffles in my sleep," she said. "I wanted to write something with these people who know how to write today's music. And what I am hearing from them is, 'We like to write with you because you say things different.'"

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Country legend Jeannie Seely was hospitalized in Pennsylvania, it has been revealed.
Thursday, 15 August 2024 12:35 PM
