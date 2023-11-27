×
Jean Knight, 'Mr. Big Stuff' Singer, Dies at 80

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 11:58 AM EST

Jean Knight, renowned for her 1971 hit song "Mr. Big Stuff," died Wednesday at age 80 from natural causes, her publicist told The Guardian.

Bernie Cyrus, executive director of the Louisiana Music Commission, also confirmed the news.

Knight, born Jean Caliste in 1943 in New Orleans, made her first demo recording in 1965, covering Jackie Wilson's "Stop Doggin' Me Around." 

Despite releasing several singles, Knight's popularity remained local, leading her to balance music with employment as a baker. 

However, her career took a significant turn after recording with producer Wardell Quezergue in 1970, resulting in the hit "Mr. Big Stuff."

But it was not an instant hit.

The song was initially refused by several labels. It was after the success of King Floyd's "Groove Me," recorded on the same day in the same studio as "Mr. Big Stuff," that Stax Records took notice of Knight. 

"Mr. Big Stuff" soared to the top of the U.S. R&B chart and made its way onto the main pop chart, securing the No. 2 spot (surpassed only by the Bee Gees' "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart"). The song achieved double-platinum status and earned a nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 1972 Grammy Awards.

Disagreements between Quezergue and Stax led to Knight being let go the next year, resulting in her never achieving the same level of success as "Mr. Big Stuff." Despite this setback, she continued recording and releasing music until 1999. 

In 1985, she had a minor hit with "My Toot Toot," which reached No. 50 on the U.S. charts.

"Mr. Big Stuff" remained popular over time, finding its way into soundtracks, commercials, and even adapted into a reggae standard titled "Sister Big Stuff." Numerous artists, including John Legend and Eazy-E, sampled the iconic song in their own music.

"'Mr. Big Stuff' is better to me now than 31 years ago," Knight said in 2002 of the song's royalties, according to The Guardian. "All I have to do is sit at home and wait for the mailman."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
