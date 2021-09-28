Jean Hale, Star of 'In Like Flint' and 'Batman,' Dies at 82

Jean Hale, best known for her roles in "In Like Flint" and the "Batman" series, has died at age 82.

The star's family confirmed on Monday that she died of natural causes on Aug. 3 in Santa Monica, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Salt Lake City on Dec. 27, 1938, to a prominent Mormon family, Hale attended the University of Utah, where she majored in ballet, and then Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

She began her career modeling and studying at the Neighborhood Playhouse under Sydney Pollack and Martha Graham alongside top names including Dabney Coleman, whom she was later married to between 1961 and 1984, Jessica Walter, Christopher Lloyd, and Brenda Vaccaro.

Her career got a boost in the early 1960s, when she was spotted by Sandra Dee's agent, and signed a seven-figure contract at 20th Century-Fox. Hale made her film debut in the 1963 horror film "Violent Midnight," and went on to star in dozens of other films including "The Oscar" and "The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre" as well as on TV in "Perry Mason," "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," "Hawaii Five-O," "The Wild Wild West," and "Mod Squad."

One of her stand-out roles was as Lisa Norton in 1967's "In Like Flint," which also starred James Coburn. She also notably played Polly, who helps the evil Mad Hatter in season two of ABC's "Batman," that same year.

In 1984, Hale started a production company with Gino Tanasescu called Coleman-Tanasescu Entertainment. She eventually branched out on her own in 2000 and acquired the film rights to the book "Two Toes — The Coyote Legend of Green River," which was written by her uncle. Most recently, Hale was working on a script based on the true story of a woman who impersonated her in the 1960s. The same woman reportedly married 10 men and stole their money. Hale died before she could complete the script.

She is survived by her three children with Coleman — Kelly, Randy, and Quincy.

