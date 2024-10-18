Former NFL Star Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI, Gun Possession

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on Thursday night in Franklin, Tennessee, and faces multiple charges, including DUI, illegal possession of a firearm, and two additional offenses.

The arrest came after Cutler rear-ended another vehicle, according to People, citing police.

A spokesperson for Franklin Police Department confirmed to People that Cutler was arrested and later released Thursday on bond. He faces charges of DUI (first offense), possession of a handgun while under the influence, implied consent and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, the Franklin Police official said.

In a statement Friday, the Franklin Police Department reported that officers responded to a "minor traffic collision in downtown Franklin" shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to the department, evidence at the scene indicated that Cutler had "rear-ended another vehicle." When officers spoke with the former NFL player, they "noticed a strong odor of alcohol" on him.

"Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes," Franklin Police said.

"Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

Police then found "two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol," the department said.

Cutler was released on a $5,000 bond Thursday night.

Cutler entered the NFL league in 2006 and went on to play 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. He married reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, and they have three children together: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor (8).

The couple first met in 2010 and got engaged a year later. They divorced in 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for their separation.

In their divorce filing, Cavallari claimed Cutler was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper” and said "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on [Cutler's] behalf."