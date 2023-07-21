Jason Aldean's Wife Defends Song Amid Backlash

Country music star Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, has fired back at critics of her husband's song "Try That in a Small Town."

Jason Aldean sparked controversy with the release of the song, which draws comparisons between city life and country life, in May, and the corresponding music video, which was recently made public.

Amid the uproar, Brittany Aldean supported her husband in an Instagram photo showing the pair together on the beach.

"Never apologize for speaking the truth," she encouraged her husband in the post.

Brittany Aldean also slammed critics via her Instagram Stories.

"Media … it's the same song and dance," she wrote earlier this week. "Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative. How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought."

Critics have raised concerns about certain lyrics in Jason Aldean's song that they believe may promote gun violence. Particularly, there is a section where Jason Aldean narrates a story about a gun he received from his grandfather, and he sings, "they say one day they're gonna round up/Well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck."

Further, there have been concerns raised over the content of the accompanying music video, which shows a mix of scenes featuring protesters, some of whom are in confrontation with the police. The video was filmed at the Maury County courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which is where a Black man named Henry Choate was lynched back in 1927.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Jason Aldean shared on social media. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."

He added: "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."