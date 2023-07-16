×
Country Star Aldean Flees Stage Amid Heat

By    |   Sunday, 16 July 2023 10:28 PM EDT

Country star Jason Aldean was the latest victim to fall prey to the heat wave sweeping the United States this week.

According to TMZ, on Saturday in Connecticut, Aldean was seen bolting for the curtains mid-song.

At first, it looked as though the country star, gripped by the heat and humidity at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, was just burying his face in his T-shirt — wiping the sweat from his brow. But then he suddenly pulled the plug and bolted off stage.

TMZ initially reported that it was unclear what happened, but later updated its report to say the concert venue confirmed that Aldean was suffering from heatstroke. 

Fan K.C. Schweizer tweeted, "It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can't imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he's okay!"

Schweizer also tweeted that the country artist didn't return and the concert was cut short.

Aldean is currently on the road for his "Highway Desperado" tour.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 16 July 2023 10:28 PM
