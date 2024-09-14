Jane's Addiction Frontman Perry Farrell Pulled Offstage

It was a "feral" time Friday night during what may be the last Jane's Addiction concert.

Frontman Perry Farrell shocked fans when he punched guitarist Dave Navarro during an onstage outburst at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, abruptly cutting the show short, the New York Post reported.

The altercation began during the performance of "Ocean Size," when Farrell started angrily grunting and shouting expletives at the crowd. Suddenly, he turned his rage toward Navarro, shoulder-checking him as the guitarist stood seemingly unaware of what was coming.

A video posted to X showed Farrell move in toward Navarro, screaming into the guitar player's face as he calmly tried to keep him at bay.

In response, Farrell threw several elbow jabs at Navarro before crew members and bandmates, including bassist Eric Avery, rushed in to break up the confrontation. As punches flew, the stage lights dimmed, and Farrell was hauled offstage, leaving fans bewildered.

Navarro, Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins returned to the front of the stage after the dust settled, raising their hands in thanks, tapping their chests, and giving peace signs while the crowd offered a standing ovation — some still thinking the entire confrontation was a rehearsed stunt.

People were confused, said photographer Brian MacKenzie, who was covering the show.

"Perry had a huge bottle of wine with him all evening. Navarro and Avery kept chatting with each other the whole show and seemed angrier than normal," he said.

As of Saturday morning, neither the band nor Navarro or Farrell had publicly addressed the incident. The altercation in Boston follows a string of issues with Farrell during the band's ongoing North American tour.

Just days earlier, at a New York City concert, Farrell told fans his voice was failing him.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have to be honest with you. Something's wrong with my voice. I just can't get the notes out all of a sudden," he said, Variety reported.

The future of Jane's Addiction remains uncertain, but the band is still scheduled to play its next show at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sunday.